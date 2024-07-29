Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,276,166 shares of company stock worth $1,235,527 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

