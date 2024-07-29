Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $449,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,166 shares of company stock worth $1,235,527. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

