Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $252.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

