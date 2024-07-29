Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $23.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

