Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Price Target to $15.00

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $486.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

