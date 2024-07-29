Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lazard Stock Down 0.1 %

Lazard stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 943.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lazard by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 319,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

