Kinder Morgan, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

