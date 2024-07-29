Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.90

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 282.90 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 282.90 ($3.66), with a volume of 4093756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.63).

KGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.23) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.17) to GBX 310 ($4.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.94) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.38.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

