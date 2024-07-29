Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00040682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,225,118 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

