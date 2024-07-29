Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY24 guidance at $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.