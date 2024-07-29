Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,807,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,102.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 450,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 413,026 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $3,603,256. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

