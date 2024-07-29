L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.93.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $229.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.