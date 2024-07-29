L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

