Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $894.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,010.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $17,746,999. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

