Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $120.47 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.