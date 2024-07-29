Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.