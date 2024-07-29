Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 27.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $188.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.33. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

