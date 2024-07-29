Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

