Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LVS opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

