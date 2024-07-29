Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

