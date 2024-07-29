LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 297.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

