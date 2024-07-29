Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 375.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

