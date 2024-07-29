Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Liberty Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

