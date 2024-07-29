Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.
Lion Electric Stock Down 2.4 %
LEV opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$1.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.53.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
