Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.

Lion Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

LEV opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$1.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.