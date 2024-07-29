LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 977,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:LL opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

