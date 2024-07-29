Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

See Also

