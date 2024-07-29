LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $930,626,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

