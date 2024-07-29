LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 45.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 103.2% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 49,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 926,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after buying an additional 157,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

