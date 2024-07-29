LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $561.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $569.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

