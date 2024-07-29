LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.