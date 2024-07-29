LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after buying an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,213,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,431,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

