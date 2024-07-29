LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.93 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

