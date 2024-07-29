LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,986,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

