LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 184 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $129.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

