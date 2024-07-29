LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 612 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

