LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

