LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

