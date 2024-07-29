LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,593 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 28.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 98.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 231,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of UL opened at $60.73 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

