LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,038 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 2.0 %

GSK stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.