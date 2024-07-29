LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 36 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,090.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2,911.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

