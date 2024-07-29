LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 502 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,466,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 957,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 345,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after buying an additional 178,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

