LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 89 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.