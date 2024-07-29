LRI Investments LLC Invests $124,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

