LRI Investments LLC Invests $125,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,171.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,248,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.