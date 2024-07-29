LRI Investments LLC Invests $129,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 322,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.51 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

