LRI Investments LLC Invests $134,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,344,049 shares of company stock worth $82,064,392 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

