LRI Investments LLC Invests $28,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

