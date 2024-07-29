LRI Investments LLC Invests $31,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of DKNG opened at $36.30 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

