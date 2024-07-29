LRI Investments LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $124.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.