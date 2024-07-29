LRI Investments LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $64.72 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

